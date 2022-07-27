Fresh police appeal launched after 14 sheep killed in Dorset field

A fresh police appeal has been issued after 14 sheep and lambs were killed in a field in east Dorset.

Some time between 7pm on Sunday 17 July and 6.15am the next morning, police say a vehicle was driven into a field near Tollard Royal and was used to kill or seriously harm more than a dozen sheep.

Some were found with such serious injuries, they then had to be shot.

Dorset Police have since arrested a 17-year-old boy from the Verwood area on suspicion of criminal damage and inflicting unnecessary suffering to an animal. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

In an update issued today (27 July), the force said they have since found a burnt-out red Ford Focus MK1 in the Tidpit area of Hampshire - around 11 miles from the scene.

Police Sergeant Lee Turner, of the rural crime team, said: “Our enquiries are continuing into this incident and I am appealing to anyone who saw a red Ford Focus in unusual circumstances in Tidpit and surrounding areas to please come forward.

“I would also urge any member of the public with information to help our enquiries to please contact Dorset Police.”

