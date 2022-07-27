Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service needs to make "urgent improvements", a damning report has found.

An inspection by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (MICFRS) said that improvements must be made around the way the service keeps people safe from fire and other risks.

The report also found that the service was 'inadequate' at looking after its staff, and shared concerns about its values and culture.

Inspectors found that the service had deteriorated since it was last inspected in 2019, and said there hasn't been enough 'focused' work to address the problems that were identified.

"I do not underestimate how much improvement is needed"

Her Majesty’s Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services Wendy Williams said: "Unfortunately, our latest inspection shows the service has deteriorated since the last inspection and I have concerns about its performance in keeping people safe from fires and other risks.

"In particular, I have serious concerns about the way it promotes its values and culture, and how it is improving levels of understanding of the importance of equality, diversity and inclusion.

"In view of these findings, I have been in regular contact with the chief fire officer, as I do not underestimate how much improvement is needed.

Inspectors graded the service as "inadequate at looking after its people" and said it required improvement at efficiently and effectively keeping people safe.

They added that the service hasn't done enough to promote a positive workplace culture.

"Staff told us that senior leaders are not visible and staff described unacceptable behaviours, inconsistent with the service’s values, that they do not feel confident to challenge", Ms Williams said.

“Some staff are also frustrated at the slow progress in removing barriers to equality, diversity and inclusion, while others don’t understand the need for improvement", she added.

The service says it's already made improvements since the inspection Credit: Barry Batchelor/PA Archive/Press Association Images

Mark Preece, Chief Fire Officer for Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service said that an action plan to address the causes for concern has already been submitted, and improvements are already underway.

“Along with other senior officers, I have been out talking with crews and departments across the county, listening to their views and understanding how we might better engage, include and support them", he said.

"This is one way we are working to embed our organisational values and promote a positive workplace culture.

“I am pleased that it was recognised that we have improved in our fire engine attendance; but we want to do more, and our Community Risk Management Plan (CRMP) sets out how we will do this, helping us to deliver services our communities expect and deserve.

“I am proud of all we achieve as a fire and rescue service, but I know there is much to be done and I will, with the support of colleagues remain focussed on delivering a service that has the right culture, values and actively welcomes and celebrates diversity in all its forms.”

"I accept that progress has not been quick enough"

Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member with responsibility for fire, said: "I accept that progress has not been quick enough, but I can assure those in the service and communities that we are resolute in our commitment to improve.

“It is important to highlight that the inspectors drew attention to our fire engine availability being good, meaning when the public need the fire and rescue service in an emergency, they will be there.

“Our Firefighters, staff and volunteers continue to deliver services for communities that we can be proud of.

"The additional £2 million funding, that was secured earlier this year, will ensure we can meet the requirements to reach the improvement journey objectives for the service without putting undue pressure on current hardworking members of staff.”

The service will be revisited by inspectors in the autumn.