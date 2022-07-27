A half-naked man wearing police equipment in his Tinder profile image is not an officer, forces have said.

The photograph, showing the man wearing only a stab-proof vest while using a police hat to cover his genitals, first emerged in May 2020.

But it has been re-shared on Twitter this week, sparking an investigation from Devon and Cornwall Police.

In an update shared by the West Country force, Merseyside Police revealed it investigated the image back in 2020. The force concluded the man was using its kit, but was not a police employee.

The force said: “The image was reported to the Professional Standards Department at Merseyside Police in May 2020 when it appeared on social media after it had been shared on a dating app.

“Following an investigation, it was established that the man pictured was not – and has never been – a police officer or a member of police staff.

“The man was wearing police equipment belonging to a serving Merseyside Police officer in the photograph.

“The officer was not present at the time the photograph was taken or aware it was being taken.

“He was given advice by our Professional Standards Department and the man who posted the image on a dating app later removed it at the officer’s request.

“Our dedicated Professional Standards Department thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct by anyone employed by the force.

“It is essential that police officers and staff act with respect, professionalism and integrity at all times and that as a Force we take swift and robust action to investigate anyone whose behaviour falls short of those high standards.”