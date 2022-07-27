The Space Race ride at Flambards Theme Park will remain closed while an investigation is carried out after an 'incident' in one of the carriages lead to one person needing hospital treatment.

One of the ride operators had to perform an emergency stop at the Cornwall theme park shortly before 12pm on Tuesday 26 July.

A spokesperson for the theme park, which is in Helston, told ITV News: "At 11.45ma there was an incident at Flambards Theme Park in one of the carriages of our undercover ride Space Race, which caused the Ride Operator to perform an emergency stop.

"One adult attended Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro to receive treatment.

"The park specialist engineers are carrying out a full investigation in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive, to establish the cause of the incident.

"The health and safety of our visitors and staff is our top priority and as a result, the Space Race ride will remain closed until a full investigation has taken place."