Skip to content

Meet the new mayor of Cockington - Patrick the miniature pony

Patrick the Pony has become the unofficial mayor of Cockington in Devon Credit: Hannah Petrakis

A miniature pony has been made the unofficial mayor of Cockington after a campaign by villagers.

Patrick was given the special title at a ceremony in the Devon village on Saturday (23 July).

The therapy pony lived in the village for about two years - travelling to nearby hospitals, recovery groups, mental health wards and schools to support people in need.

Despite having since been moved away due to a lack of suitable winter grazing fields, he still makes regular trips back to Cockington with his owners Kirk and Hannah Petrakis.

Patrick, who is a therapy pony, is well-loved by the villagers of Cockington Credit: Hannah Petrakis

Patrick is even known to enjoy a drink of Guinness at The Drum Inn, where a special space for him has been made.

He has been given the mayoral role after his fans started a tongue-in-cheek petition to online.

Now a mayor-making ceremony has taken place, with MP Kevin Foster and local councillors Andrew Barrand and Hazel Foster among the well-wishers in attendance.

Two puppies 'dumped' on hottest day of the year
Warning issued after reports of people feeding seals in Devon

Patrick's owner Kirk Petrakis told ITV News West Country: "Patrick's fans thought that he deserved a title for all his hard work and jokingly suggested that he could be mayor, or even the MP, and then we just did it."

Kirk and Hannah even made him a special chain of office, with Kirk describing the ceremony as a "really lovely occasion".