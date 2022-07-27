A family say their holiday was ruined when they were left unable to fly due to a change passport rules post-Brexit.

Meg Gordon was due to catch a Ryanair flight from Newquay Airport to Portugal on Saturday 23 July. But, as she waited to board with her family, Meg was told her passport was not valid - despite its expiry date being nine months away in April 2023.

It is because Meg renewed her passport to change her name when she got married and so carried forward nine months from her previous passport onto her new one.

However, Portugal, which is within the Schengen Area of free movement, insists passports cannot be used if they are more than 10 years old - meaning Meg could not travel.

The passport rule change was introduced after Brexit, meaning people are no longer allowed to carry time forward on their passports.

Meg said: "We checked the bags in, had the passports checked and scanned - no problem, went through security and sat in the departure lounge and watched it fill up with other eager, excited passengers."

But when they went to board the plane, Meg said a member of the ground staff informed her the passport was out of date.

"I was then abruptly informed that as the UK are no longer in the EU the rules have changed and I would not be able to travel.

"I was marched back through the busy departure gate in front of everyone while my family were still waiting to board the plane."

She said the whole family then had their bags taken off the plane before being escorted out "like criminals".

"I would hate anyone else to go through what we have just experienced," she said.

The family say they lost £2,000 in flights, car hire and other holiday plans as a result of the misunderstanding.

"We just want to raise awareness to other people," she said.

Newquay Cornwall Airport said its terminal team is liaising directly with the family involved as "we investigate further internally".