Jaclyn Pearson managed to capture this footage of the dolphins playing around her boat

Wildlife experts say sightings of dolphins just off the coast of the Isles of Scilly suggest there is a promising future ahead for marine life.

Development manager at the Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust Jaclyn Pearson managed to film some stunning footage of a pod of dolphins just off the islands.

She said: "Before I saw the dolphins, I saw some gannets and I always think that diving gannets mean there might be some dolphins around. So me and my partner headed to the area."

She said she stopped the engine of the boat she was on to try to ensure the safety of the animals.

"I know that can lead to lovely interactions if the dolphins choose to come closer," she told ITV News West Country.

The dolphins are a sign that there is a heathy number of fish in the oceans Credit: Jaclyn Pearson

Jaclyn said she was pleased when the dolphins did decide to head closer to her boat - eventually rolling onto their sides to look Jaclyn and her partner right in the eye.

She said: "They were obviously intrigued as to what this boat creature was. You can hear them and you can smell them - they were a bit fishy - it was lovely behaviour."

She said the dolphins were taking part in a feeding frenzy which means there were a lot of fish in that area.

Jaclyn said having good amounts of fish in the archipelagos of the Isles of Scilly is important, especially for sea birds and marine life.

"Conservationists like Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust are always championing for marine protected areas to ensure fish stocks stay healthy so marine life such as dolphins to feed on," she said.

"We are delighted when we see feeding frenzies of dolphins and gannets - as it means fish, such as mackerel are doing well."

Despite the sighting of dolphins in our waters, conservationists are keen to stress that we must not get complacent as these kinds of sightings are not the norm.

Jaclyn said: "Our oceans are facing several challenges, including sea temperatures rising and pollution.

"We must keep our finger on the pulse of how we can protect our oceans."

One of the main ways the public can help protect the oceans is to cut out the use of single plastic.

Jaclyn said: "It is an easy thing to do and makes such a difference when we have these wonderful wildlife experiences where dolphins give us a snapshot of their world, we need to celebrate them."