A teenage girl was assaulted by a man as she walked along the footpath between Trowbridge Railway Station and Langford Road.

It happened on Monday 25 July at around 6.30pm - a man has been arrested following the incident, which left the girl needing hospital treatment.

Wiltshire Police say she was approached from behind and attacked by a man who was unknown to her.

She attempted to fight back and was injured during the struggle. Her attacker ran away when he saw a member of the public approaching.

Detective Inspector Tom Straker said: “This was a very concerning attack on a young girl by a man who was unknown to her.

"She was able to put up a fight and had the presence of mind to be able to provide a good description of her attacker despite being injured.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or have CCTV footage to contact us as a matter of urgency.”