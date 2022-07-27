Skip to content

Teenage girl attacked by stranger on Trowbridge Railway Station footpath

The incident happened on the footpath between Trowbridge train station and Langford Road Credit: Google maps

A teenage girl was assaulted by a man as she walked along the footpath between Trowbridge Railway Station and Langford Road.

It happened on Monday 25 July at around 6.30pm - a man has been arrested following the incident, which left the girl needing hospital treatment.

Wiltshire Police say she was approached from behind and attacked by a man who was unknown to her.

She attempted to fight back and was injured during the struggle. Her attacker ran away when he saw a member of the public approaching. 

Detective Inspector Tom Straker said: “This was a very concerning attack on a young girl by a man who was unknown to her.

Police officer accused of sexual assault, attempted rape and false imprisonment
Arrests after baby suffers critical injuries and dies in hospital

"She was able to put up a fight and had the presence of mind to be able to provide a good description of her attacker despite being injured.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or have CCTV footage to contact us as a matter of urgency.”