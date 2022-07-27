Ten Lloyds bank and Halifax branches will close this winter in the South West, it has been announced.

It comes as nationally, Lloyds Banking Group will be closing 48 Lloyds Banks and 18 Halifax branches between October and January of next year.

The banking group says that during the past five years, visits to these branches have fallen by 60%.

Lloyds Banking Group says that all staff who work at these branches will move to a role at another branch or in another part of the business.

They added that there are no compulsory or voluntary redundancies as a result of these changes.

The branches in the South West due to close between October and January are:

Lloyds, Redruth

Lloyds, Axminster

Lloyds, Wootton Bassett

Lloyds, Cheddar

Lloyds, Cinderford

Lloyds, Helston

Lloyds, Looe

Halifax, Tiverton

Halifax, Stroud

Halifax, Warminster

Director of consumer relationships at Lloyds Banking Group Russell Galley said: “Our customers have more choice than ever in how they bank with us.

"As our customers do more online, visits to some branches have fallen by as much as 85% over the last five years.

"Alongside our digital, online and telephone services, we'll continue to invest in our branches, but they need to be in the right places, where they're well-used.”