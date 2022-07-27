More than 3,000 speeding motorists were caught in one month alone by a new speed camera in Truro.

The camera, which went live in April, monitors speeds across inbound and outbound traffic as well as vehicles passing through red lights on the A390, Tregolls Road.

Tregolls Road is the latest site to be upgraded after funding was secured by Cornwall Council and Devon and Cornwall Police to improve some of Cornwall’s static camera sites.

It has been revealed that in June this year 3,366 vehicles were caught travelling over the 30mph limit. 3,145 will be receiving a speed awareness course. 221 will receive either points/fine or a summons to court.

Cornwall Council partnered with Vision Zero South West - a collaboration of 17 organisations across Cornwall, Devon and Isles of Scilly working to bring down the numbers of people killed or seriously injured on our roads.

Travelling too fast not only gives drivers less time to react, it also increases the likelihood of injury in the event of a collision

Police sergeant Dave Pearce, from Truro police, said: “Please slow down. We are committed to working with partner agencies, the road casualty reduction team, Devon and Cornwall PCC in reducing deaths on our roads. Please slow down.”

Cllr Philip Desmonde, from Cornwall Council said previously: “Speed cameras play an important role in encouraging motorists to slow down. I am pleased to see this camera has been upgraded to now tackle not only those drivers who ignore traffic lights, but to combat speeding drivers too.

“Speed limits are in place for a good reason, sadly too many people are injured on Cornwall’s roads. Everyone can make a positive impact by driving within the speed limit, and these cameras are a valuable tool in educating drivers to slow down."

Superintendent Adrian Leisk said: “If caught speeding in one of these instances then you are likely to be met with a fine of £100 and three penalty points.

"You may get the option to attend a speed awareness course as well. Not only that, but any conviction on your licence can impact your insurance cost when it comes time to renew, and you may find yourself paying more than just a fine of £100 in the long run.

“Across Devon and Cornwall we operate more than 80 active speed cameras which includes a mixture or traditional cameras and average speed detection systems.

"We know speed cameras work to reduce speeding and that speed is a contributory factor in many collisions. Travelling too fast not only gives drivers less time to react, it also increases the likelihood of injury in the event of a collision.

“Cameras such as these, not only enable us to prosecute those driving at dangerously high speeds, but importantly enables us to refer the vast majority into driver education training."