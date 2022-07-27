A woman in her 20s has been arrested after a baby girl died in 'unexplained circumstances'.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to an address in the Commercial Road area of Exeter by the ambulance service at around 9.30am on Sunday 24 July.

Officers say concerns were raised for the welfare of a baby girl, and the child was taken to hospital where she died. Her death is being treated as unexplained.

A woman in her 20s has been arrested in connection with the investigation and has been released on police bail.

Police say enquiries are continuing while they wait for the results of a post-mortem examination.