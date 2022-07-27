A woman in her 90s has died in hospital following a crash involving a Royal Mail van on the outskirts of Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police have today (27 July) issued a fresh appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following the collision on Friday 15 July.

The incident happened at around 1pm that day in Birdwood, Hanham, in South Gloucestershire.

A police spokesperson said: "The woman, who was in her 90s, collided with a red Royal Mail van in Birdwood, in Hanham, at around 1pm.

"The driver remained at the scene with the woman until emergency services arrived.

"The woman was taken to hospital where she sadly died on Friday 22 July.

"We have informed the next of kin and they are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

Anyone who witness the incident, or have dashcam or doorbell footage which could aid the investigation, is asked to contact 101 and quote reference number 5222168573.