Prolific Bristol gig-goer 'Big Jeff' Johns has been moved from intensive care as he continues to recover following a serious fire at his home in Totterdown.

The music fan attends music events almost every night of the week in Bristol - and is much-loved by those in the city and nationwide.

He was badly burnt during a fire at his home in Totterdown at the start of June, leaving him in a coma for weeks.

The 39-year-old was taken to a hospital in Swansea for treatment and has since begun to recover and is conscious, even posting a thank you message to his fans.

Big Jeff posted this photo of himself in hospital as he continues to recover from injuries sustained during an accidental house fire

Now, in a statement shared last night (July 27), his family confirmed he is being treated on a ward.

"We are thrilled to be able to let you know that Jeff is out of intensive care and is now continuing his recovery on the ward in Swansea," it said.

"Four days left to run to add your message to Jeff's online card! Please follow this link to get involved."

Hundreds of fans have left notes sending their good wishes to the artist during his recovery.

One fan said: "Love you Jeff! Hope you have a speedy recovery and can get yourself to the front of a venue very soon"

Another message from a fan said: "Get well soon Jeff, you're a huge part of the Bristol music scene, I've seen you at gigs since I was a teenager, you're part of what makes Bristol Bristol.

"Rest up and I hope to see you in the crowd in the future".