A couple from Wiltshire face being left with tens of thousands of pounds worth of medical bills after their son was born prematurely on their honeymoon in Turkey.

Louise and Stephen Crawshaw-Bowen were on holiday in Antalya when their baby boy, Wolfie, was delivered on Monday 25 July by cesarean section. He was nearly eight weeks early.

Louisa has since had to pay a bill of 4,500 euros for her own treatment, with Wolfie's bills likely to amount to around £50,000.

Despite getting travel insurance which they believed covered any medical costs for childbirth abroad, their insurers have said they cannot cover the claim.

"Before we left I did everything I could to make sure everything was in place," Louise said.

"I got a fit to fly letter from my midwife, I didn't have any complications in this pregnancy. I've just been to my routine appointments and everything has been fine. I got insurance that I thought covered everything."

The couple's family and friends have now set up a fundraising page to help with the spiralling costs which could exceed £50,000.

Wolfe may need to stay in hospital for several more weeks, but they say so far they have only been able to see him for a few seconds each day.

Stephen told ITV News West Country: "Everyone that is a parent will understand what an amazing feeling it is to be a parent, and that experience has been ruined.

"The hospital was like a prison. They would not let my wife leave unless we paid them 4,500 euros. Our point was, we are not going to leave our premature baby in Turkey."

Stephen and Louise say they are struggling emotionally and financially. They continue to have limited contact with their newborn son as doctors work to help his lungs, which are not fully developed.

Louise said: "I don't even feel like I've had a baby because I had a C-section, he was taken away and I didn't see him. There's been no bonding time. I've only seen him for 30 seconds a day in an incubator."