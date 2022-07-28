A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Devizes.

Wiltshire Police were called to the scene of the collision in Moyne Close at around 8.45pm last night (27 July).

The driver of the white Ford Fiesta fled the scene and the car was later found abandoned nearby - police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A man in his 30s was taken to Southmead Hospital with serious injuries and is currently in a critical condition.

No one has yet been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Inspector Tom Straker said: “We know that there were a large group of people in the Moyne Close area who witnessed the collision and will have vital information to assist our enquiries.

“I would strongly urge anyone who knows anything about what happened, and who has not already spoken to police, to make contact with us.

“I would also urge the driver of the Ford Fiesta to make themselves known to the police. We are already conducting significant enquiries to identify and locate them, but I would advise them to do the right thing and make contact with us immediately.”