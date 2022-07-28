Play Brightcove video

Footage shows the car left abandoned on a beach in Cornwall - video credit: BPM Media

A damaged car has been left abandoned and taped off on a Cornish beach near St Austell.

The silver Ford Fusion Zetec, which has no number plate, is on a half-a-mile stretch of sand at Par Beach.

The vehicle's rear windscreen and front windscreen have been smashed and police tape is wrapped around it.

Signs have been installed to keep people away from the wreck, with police officers waiting for the vehicle to be recovered.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police received a report of a vehicle located on the beach on Tuesday morning. Currently waiting for recovery to be confirmed."