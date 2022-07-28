Three people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Devizes crash

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a pedestrian was left with life-threatening injuries after a collision in Devizes.

A fourth person has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The collision happened at around 8.45pm on Wednesday (July 27) in the Station Road area of the town.

The victim, a man in his 30s, remains in Southmead Hospital in a critical condition.

The driver of the car involved in the collision fled the scene but the vehicle, a white Ford Fiesta, was later found abandoned.

Today (July 28) officers attended an address in the town and arrested a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, all on suspicion of attempted murder.

They also arrested a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender. They were all taken into police custody.

Wiltshire Police is asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.