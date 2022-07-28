People are being warned not to touch a species of jellyfish that are being spotted in waters across the UK.

Devon Wildlife Trust has warned beach-goers that the lion's mane jellyfish's 'nasty sting' can still be strong even after they have washed up on shore.

The species can be found off all UK coasts during the summer months.

It is often referred to as one of the world's longest animals with one sighting recorded at 36.6m in length. One was recently spotted at a UK beach.

The sting from this particular species of jellyfish can cause severe skin reactions that, experts say, feel like a really bad nettle rash.

If someone is stung by a lion's mane jellyfish, Devon Wildlife Trust advises seeking advice from a doctor if symptoms become particularly severe.

A spokesperson from the charity said: “Fragments of its tentacles will sting you even if they’re no longer attached to the jellyfish. They will still sting long after they’ve been on the shore.”

The Trust also advised: “Lion’s mane jellyfish give a very nasty sting, so consult a doctor if swelling or weals are severe.

“In the meantime, scrape the area with a clean stick or remove the tentacle with tweezers if you have them to hand, then rinse the area with warm to hot water to reduce swelling.”