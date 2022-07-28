A woman in her 40s was sexually assaulted after a stranger threatened her to get into a car in Plymouth.

Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an investigation into the serious sexual assault in the Stonehouse area of the city.

The incident happened on Martin Street at around 8.30pm on Wednesday 27 July.

DC Matt Nile said: “We are appealing for witnesses following the sexual assault that took place in Plymouth.

“We believe that an unknown man approached the woman in a black car and threatened her to get into the vehicle which she did. The woman was then sexually assaulted in the car.

“The suspect left the area after the attack. He is described as white, in his 50s, around 6ft tall and of a large build. He had tattoos on his arms and was wearing a grey top and grey bottoms.

“If you were in the area between 8pm and 9pm and have any information which could assist us, we want to hear from you."

Police are also appealing to any drivers in the area who have dashcam footage at that time to come forward.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

If you have any information that can aid police with this investigation, you are being asked to contact 101 or 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/067425/22.