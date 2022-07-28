Woman who killed partner when she threw a knife at him cleared of murder

Play Brightcove video

A woman who killed her partner when she threw a knife at him has been acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

Matthew Wormleighton died from a single stab wound in May last year at Hayley Keating's home in the quiet Somerset village of Clithorne Domer, near Yeovil.

The couple had been together for around three years, but a murder trial at Bristol Crown Court heard the relationship could be volatile at times.

Keating told a jury they had argued on the night of Mr Wormleighton's death, and he had choked her.

Matthew Wormleighton

The 31-year-old said she took a knife from her cutlery drawer, intending to use it on herself, but then tossed it away. The knife penetrated Mr Wormleighton's chest and he later died.

A jury has today (29 July) cleared Keating of murder but found her guilty of manslaughter.

She is due to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court tomorrow.

Det Ch Insp Mark Almond told ITV News West Country: "Keating did make claims during the trial that she was in an abusive relationship and we've heard from witnesses on both sides of the fence.

"But the important thing to take away from my point of view is that Matthew Wormleighton was not the person on trial. He certainly hasn't been there able to defend himself against those claims - and the main reason for that is Hayley Keating."