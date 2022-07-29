Bristol Rovers defender Nick Anderton has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

The club confirmed he had Osteosarcoma and as a result will undergo an operation in the coming weeks.

Nick has issued the following statement: "Unfortunately, this rare form of cancer which is affecting my femur means that I’ll be undergoing an operation in the coming weeks.

"This diagnosis has come as a huge shock to both myself and my family; however, we are remaining positive and hopeful.

"I want to thank everyone at Bristol Rovers, especially Club Doctor Ian Ferguson and Head of Medical Stuart Leake, the specialists at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham and my family for their continued support.

"I want to wish the boys all the best for the upcoming season, starting this Saturday back at The Mem. Hopefully I can be swinging off another traffic light on Gloucester Road come May!"