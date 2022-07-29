Play Brightcove video

Cheltenham Town are preparing to follow up last year's record-breaking season but they do it under new management and with a slightly new team.

Club legend Michael Duff led the club to their highest ever league position in 2021-22 but has departed for pastures new, taking up a position with fellow League One team Barnsley.

His assistant Wade Elliott, former Bristol City and Birmingham midfielder, has stepped in to the hot seat.

It marks his first foray into management and he said that leading the team in to Saturday's league opener against Peterborough is an 'incredibly proud' moment for him.

"I am excited by the season, I am privileged to hold this position," he said.

"I have been around the club for two years and it is the type of place that gets under your skin. We are not the biggest club in the world but we have had a really successful two years.

"No pressure on taking the role."

Away from the dugout the new head coach says that he tries to unwind by 'watching football'.

There will be something of a reunion with the club's former manager Duff with fate drawing Cheltenham against Barnsley in just the second game of the season.

"We speak a lot, we speak every couple of days," Elliott explained of his former playing colleague and coaching mentor.

"We haven't spoken quite as much recently but yeah I am looking forward to going up against him and we will look forward to it but all our eyes are on Peterborough first.

Club captain Will Boyle has also left the team, running his contract down before joining Championship side Huddersfield Town.

That has meant that defender Sean Long has taken up the armband for the team.

The new man in charge also hopes that the supporters can help to make Whaddon Road a really tough place to visit for away teams.

"If the supporters are up for it here in this stadium they can make it tough for teams to come here," he explained.

"The supporters have been top drawer. We are under no illusions and neither are they, we know we are the underdogs.

"They can give us the edge that we need."

Cheltenham Town face Peterborough United on Saturday (30 July).