Child 'forcefully' kissed and touched by stranger in Gloucester

A teenage girl was 'forcefully' kissed and touched by a man in Gloucester, sparking a police investigation.

Gloucestershire Constabulary says a man in his 30s has been arrested after officers responded to the incident.

The force has now issued an appeal for witnesses, saying: "At around 7.30pm yesterday (Thursday 28 July), a teenage girl was walking along Wheatway in Abbeydale when a man she did not know approached her.

"He made inappropriate comments, forcefully kissed and touched her and made her give him her mobile number. The child is very upset following the ordeal.

"Officers attended and, following a search of the area and a call from a member of the public, a man from Gloucester was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault."

The man remains in police custody.

Investigating officers say they are now keen to hear from anyone who saw or spoke to a white man in the Abbeymead or Abbeydale areas who was pushing a grey bicycle which had a flat tyre.

Police are asking for anyone who lives in those areas and has any relevant doorbell camera or CCTV footage to get in touch.

Officers also want to hear from any motorists who have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 and quoting incident 476 of 28 July.

You can provide information anonymously to independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.