Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was assaulted in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police officers say the cyclist was shouted at and headbutted by the driver of a white Volkswagen Transporter.

The incident happened at around 9am on Monday, and took place on Muller Road at the junction with Filton Avenue.

The offender is described as white, aged in his early 40s and wearing a black cap and black top.

Police are reviewing CCTV from the area as part of the investigation.

They believe there were a number of witnesses to the assault and are asking anyone with information to come forward.