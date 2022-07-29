A woman walking her dogs in Newton Abbot was left with a serious shoulder injury after she was kicked by a stranger and fell to the ground.

Devon and Cornwall Police have released a picture of a man they want to identify in connection with the assault which happened on Haccombe path on Friday (29 April) at around 5.45pm.

The woman, who is in her 60s, was walking her dogs on a footpath when she said she was kicked by an unknown man following an altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting CR/36585/22.