A 76-year-old pedestrian has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Devon.

At around 1.10pm on Wednesday (27 July), police were called to the incident on the High Street in Crediton.

A short while later the woman was taken by to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Officers from the Roads Policing Team attended the collision to investigate and establish how the collision occurred.

"The road was closed for several hours whilst the police conducted their investigation.

"Witnesses are asked to contact Devon & Cornwall Police on 101 with information quoting log number 0407 27th July 2022."