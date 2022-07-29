A resident has captured a 'ghost ship' floating above houses in Cornwall.

The pictures, taken in Perranporth, show the ship seemingly floating in mid-air.

The images were captured by resident Lizzi Larbalestier, who said it was "very, very cool".

"I spotted it off Perranporth yesterday (Thursday, July 28) at around 10.45am," she said.

"The ship has been around a few days now, sitting on the horizon, but as I came home from walking Goose, my dog, I did a double take as it seemed to be flying.

"The optical illusion stayed for at least half an hour… and like people do with most optical illusions or magic tricks, I was trying to track what it was or how it worked."

Lizzi says at first she thought it might be mist covering part of the boat.

"Now I know it is light bending," she added. "(It was) very, very cool and something I have never seen before despite spending my entire life around water.

"I love that every day the ocean can surprise us with weird illusions."

What caused a huge ship in Cornwall to appear to be floating?

The effect is an example of an optical illusion known as a Fata Morgana which is more common in the Arctic.

The mirage makes the sea and sky appear the same colour which makes ships appear as though they are in the sky.