A gorse fire at a south Devon beauty spot has been declared a 'major incident' by emergency crews.

The clifftop fire, near Bolberry, has been reigniting for two months - with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service still at the scene today (29 July) attempting to stop the flames from spreading.

A spokesperson from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said crews are using water jets to create a firebreak and prevent escalation.

But they say firefighting efforts are being hampered due to problems due to the wind and access to the side of the cliff.

Efforts to put out the flames are being hampered due to problems with the wind and access to the side of the cliff. Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue

The fire service has advised people to stay away from the South Devon area Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Due to the location being on the side of a steep cliff, fire crews were are unable to extinguish the fire using our usual methods Credit: Martyn Norsworthy

A fire service statement issued on Thursday 28 July said: "The fire is a continuation of the fire that has been flaring up sporadically since 28 May.

"Due to the location being on the side of a steep cliff, we are unable to extinguish the fire using our usual methods.

"We recently advised the National Trust to bring in a commercial helicopter to help dampen down the flames which helped the situation."

The service is now urging people to stay away from the South Devon area surrounding Bolberry entirely.

People living nearby are also being told to close their doors and windows.