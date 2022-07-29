An investigation is underway after a man from Gloucester was punched and kicked in the head in a suspected homophobic attack.

The 38-year-old victim was walking along Worcester Street, near Walkinshaw Court at around 11.20pm on Friday 15 July when he was attacked by two unknown men.

Police say he also sustained a black eye and several bruises from the assault.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: “The man was punched and kicked and suffered multiple cuts and scrapes to his elbows, knees and back.

"While the sustained attack was taking place, it has been alleged that homophobic slurs were said to the victim."

One of the men has been described as white, in his late 30s or early 40s, with tattoos and black hair that was styled in a bun.

It is thought that he was wearing a light blue top and cream shorts.

The second man was described as being white, slim, bald, in his late 30s or early 40s and of a build. He was wearing white shorts, a top which was possibly white and burgundy and trainers.

It's believed the attack was seen by multiple people, so police officers are asking any witnesses to contact them with information.

Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 14 of 16 July.