The AA has issued its first ever 'amber traffic warning' - with drivers being warned of delays on roads in the South West this weekend.

The company says drivers across the UK should prepare for delays ahead of another school holiday getaway weekend.

It says some of the busiest stretches will be around the M25, Folkestone, and the Port of Dover as well as in Birmingham due to the Commonwealth Games

Where in the South West are delays expected?

The AA says the Bristol M4/M5 junction is among the areas most vulnerable to jams this weekend.

Queues are likely to then carry on further down the M5, as holiday-makers head south to Devon and Cornwall.

Traffic is expected to peak between 11am and 3pm on Saturday (July 30).

RAC traffic spokesman Rod Dennis said the M5 southbound near Bristol is "likely to see some lengthy queues".

"Setting off early in the morning is the best way of avoiding the traffic," he added.