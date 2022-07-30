Two 15-year-old boys from Liskeard have smashed their fundraising target during a sponsored walk raising funds for two charities that are supporting their friend through his cancer treatment.

Charlie Buckley and Kieran Owen walked 10 miles along the Cornish coast on Saturday (July 30) to support their friend Barney Price, who is battling a rare form of liver cancer.

For Charlie and Kieran the news that their best friend Barney had been diagnosed with liver cancer was shocking.

They decided they wanted to do something to help, so took on a sponsored walk aiming to raise £500 for charities helping Barney through his treatment.

Friends Charlie, Barney & Kieran Credit: Mandy Buckley

Kieran told ITV News: "He’s a nice, kind person. If you needed help, he was always there. Then suddenly he got cancer and we thought he’s our best mate so we’ve got to do something. We literally started the Just Giving page to raise £500. We made that on the first night so we upped it and it got higher and higher."

In fact, they’ve now smashed their target and raised over £10,000 on their fundraising page.

Charlie & Kieran walking from Harlyn Bay to Bedruthan Steps. Credit: ITV News

The plan started as just the two of them walking the 10 mile stretch of coast path between Harlyn Bay and Bedruthan Steps but well over 30 others joined them, all of them wanting to do their bit for Barney.

Kieran's mum Jo said: "Complete shock and to be so close to home and see our boys having to go through that. It’s hard enough as adults to deal with it and go through it, but to watch our boys go through it and see where our boys have come now, with the support of family, friends, the public, the support they’ve had is amazing."

Charlie & Kieran on Harlyn Bay beach Credit: ITV News

All the funds raised will go to Young Lives vs Cancer and Molly Olly’s who have been supporting Barney and his family through the toughest of times.