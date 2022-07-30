Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Gloucester alleyway

An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in an alleyway in Gloucester.

Police say it happened on Thursday evening (July 28) between 7pm and 8pm off Southgate Street, close to the Quays car park.

The girl had been walking along Southgate Street when an unknown man grabbed her and pulled her into the alley where he sexually assaulted her before walking off.

Gloucestershire Police would like to speak to anyone in the area who saw anything suspicious at the time.

The man is described as black, 5ft 10in in height, and aged in his 40s. He had a shaved head and a full beard. He was wearing black jogging bottoms, a black hoodie, navy sliders, and socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting incident 321 of 29 July.