Play Brightcove video

Hear from the people behind Weston Wallz

A graffiti trail organised by the team behind Europe's biggest street art festival has returned to Weston-super-Mare.

Weston Wallz aims to bring culture and colour to the seaside town, with the team behind popular Bristol street art Upfest creating a trail of large murals around the town.

The trail is running until Sunday (31 July), with work from around 20 artists to see.

Organiser Steve Hayles said: "Everybody here is so welcoming, it's been amazing.

"The visitors and the locals are really getting involved.

"We have embraced the local talent that is here as well as talent from all over the world".

These are some of the murals available to see on the trail. See a full map on the Weston Wallz website.

The beautiful sea life mural forms part of the Weston Wallz trail Credit: Martin Darcy

Damo (Damien Jeffery) - RNLI Shop

This piece of work has been created on the side of Loves Cafe, in Weston-super-Mare Credit: Weston Wallz

The 'Painted On A Dark Knight' by Weston-super-Mare artist JPS can be found on York Street. Credit: Weston Wallz