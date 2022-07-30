Warning to give wild animals 'space' as swimmers spook seals in Cornwall

An animal charity in Cornwall is calling on locals and visitors to give seals 'some space' this summer.

The Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust fears as wild swimming is becoming increasingly popular the risk to seals and other sea mammals is growing.

In a facebook post they said: "Sadly, as seen in the photo (above), after swimming across treacherous currents, this man ended up in the same area as the seals causing a major risk of spooking all the resting seals.

Please always avoid swimming anywhere near hauled seals and keep a minimum distance of 200m away from a hauled seal."

The latest incident happened on Friday (July 29) with the charity putting out the message that while swimming in the sea is an amazing experience, respecting wildlife and leaving animals alone is even better.

The trust's advice is: