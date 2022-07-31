Crews wrap up at large gorse fire in South Devon

Crews tackling a large gorse fire at a South Devon beauty spot say they're wrapping up their operations there.

The clifftop fire, near Bolberry, has been reigniting for two months.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service say they have been pumping a million litres of sea water every 6 hours during the tidal window for the days to get enough water to create a fire break.

They say the plan has worked and they hope to finish their operations at the site today (Sunday 31 July).

Senior firefighter Si Carey said: "Please be mindful that there'll be a lot of vehicles moving in and around the area, if you could avoid it at all costs that would be much appreciated."

He went on to thank local residents: "I'd like to thank all the local residents that have put up with us over the last few days, moving vehicles and pumps at all sorts of hours throughout the day and night."

And there was a warning for people intending to have barbecues in the countryside. "Just be mindful if you are having BBQ's in and around the gorse area please make sure you do so carefully and extinguish them properly."