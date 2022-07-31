Female pedestrian dies after collision with car in Clevedon

A woman has died after a collision with a vehicle in Clevedon, North Somerset on Sunday morning (July 31).

The incident happened at about 9:25am in Esmond Grove.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "The ambulance service and police attended but sadly the female pedestrian has died. Her next of kin has been informed."

The road remains closed while collision investigation work is carried out.

Police are asking any witnesses, or people with dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact them on 101 and quoting reference number 5222182512.