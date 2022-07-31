People can now swim alongside sting rays and sharks at the National Marine Aquarium in Plymouth.

For the first time ever, visitors to the centre can snorkel in its Atlantic Ocean exhibit in a purpose-built pen.

The exhibit is the deepest tank in the UK, holding 2.5 million litres of water.

Snorkelers will come face-to-face with more than 50 different species including turtles, stingrays and even sharks.

Curator at the National Marine Aquarium, Marcus Williams, said: "We are very excited to be able to offer this exclusive experience to members of the public.

"Being immersed in the water with these stunning animals provides a truly up close and personal encounter, that really connects you with why it’s important to save our blue planet."