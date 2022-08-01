Police officers are investigating after a man had his jaw broken and teeth knocked out during an assault in a Gloucester car park.

The 58-year-old victim was hit over the head during the attack in the car park outside the All Nations Club on Chase Lane on 14 May at around 11pm.

Gloucestershire Police officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police said: "The victim was hit over the head, resulting in a broken jaw, broken cheekbones and lost teeth.

"Investigating officers have spoken to a number of people in the area and reviewed CCTV.

"They are now asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident but who has not yet given any details to come forward.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary through the website, quoting crime number CR/021825/22."