A man who died after sustaining a serious head injury in Truro has been named.

Luke Pocock, from Truro, died after an alleged assault on 2 July at around 10.30pm outside the Railway Social Club on Station Road.

The 53-year-old sustained a head injury and was taken to Derriford Hospital in a serious condition. He died there on Thursday (28 July).

Two arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "A 35-year-old man from Camborne was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, and a 38-year-old woman from the Camborne area was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

"The woman was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"The man has since been further arrested on Friday 29 July on suspicion of manslaughter and has been released on police bail until Wednesday 24 August.

"Anyone with any information and who has yet to have spoken to the police are urged to get in contact. Please call 101 quoting crime reference CR/058756/22."