A murder investigation is underway after a 16-year-old died after being stabbed in a Somerset town.

The victim was found critically injured at a car park in The Street, Radstock, at around 6.40pm last night (31 July).

Despite receiving treatment by emergency services, the teenager died at the scene. Formal identification has not yet taken place but his next of kin has been informed.

An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the disorder, which police say involved a number of people.

DCI Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team at Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Our sympathies go out to the victim’s devastated family at this horrendous time for them.

"Specially trained officers continue to provide them with support.

“We know yesterday’s events will come as a massive shock to the community, but we’d like to reassure people that a thorough investigation into what happened is underway.

“People can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as we conduct reassurance patrols and complete necessary enquiries following this appalling incident.

“Fortunately, incidents of this nature are rare, but it is only natural that people living in Radstock will be concerned and upset. We urge anyone who is worried speaks with those officers on patrol.”

Anyone witnesses or people with information is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222182800.