Police are urgently appealing for information about the whereabouts of woman missing from the Swindon area.

Police have described Susan Jane Lyons, aged 62, as white, of small build with blonde shoulder length hair. She goes by the name of Jane.

She was last seen wearing a long blue nightdress with stars on, and walking boots.

In a statement, Swindon Police said: “We are concerned about Jane’s welfare and would urge anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to get in touch

“We’d also appeal directly to Jane - if you are reading this, please let us or a family member or friend know you are safe.”

Police are urging anyone with information to Call 101 and quote log number 115 of (August 1).