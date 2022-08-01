Skip to content

Road closed after huge barn fire breaks out near Malmesbury in Wiltshire

The flames stripped the barn to its skeleton Credit: Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service

Huge plumes of smoke and flames rose over a village near Malmesbury after a barn caught fire yesterday evening (31 July).

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Hebden Farm in Luckington to deal with the blaze.

Luckington Road - where the farm is located - was closed to allow firefighters to deal with the blaze.

It remains closed in both directions from the Badminton turn-off to B4039 The Street (Acton Turville).

The fire service urged local residents around Luckington, Alderton and Sherston to keep their windows and doors closed to avoid breathing in the smoke.