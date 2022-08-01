Skip to content

Suspected bomb found in Cornwall village turns out to be a fence post

Villagers in Godolphin Cross were evacuated to Carleen Village Hall whilst the object was assessed. Credit: Google Maps

Devon and Cornwall Police and Royal Navy bomb disposal experts were called to Godolphin Cross in Cornwall to evacuate residents following reports of a possible unexploded bomb in the area.

But on closer inspection experts realised the suspected bomb was in fact a metal fence post.

In a statement Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called shortly after 2pm on Saturday 30 July to a report of a possible unexploded ordnance located in the garden of a property at Godolphin Cross.

A number of roads were closed and properties were evacuated.

EOD attended and assessed the item, which was found to be a fence post.”

Residents evacuated from the exclusion zone were allowed to return to their homes at around 6:30pm, once those investigating had ensured all was safe and well.