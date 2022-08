A full double rainbow in Weymouth during an evening shower - a rarity in July Credit: George Green

The old Bideford bridge and River Torridge under cloudy skies Credit: Graham Hobbs

Catching the setting sun through the fruit trees in Chillington, Devon Credit: Julia Kelland

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet:

@ITVCharlieP

@TheKateHaskell

Instagram:

Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed @westcountryweather

Clear skies at night (and a lot of patience) give some stunning views. The Milky Way over Dartmoor... Credit: Kevin Ashford

Cirrocumulus and Altocumulus in the Dursley skies Credit: Mark Hughes

A panorama of Godrevy, St. Ives under clear blue skies Credit: Richard Solway

More Milky Way action, this time over Glastonbury Tor Credit: Mike Jefferies