A man in his 70s from Paignton has died after the motorbike he was driving collided with a car towing a caravan in Teignmouth.

The crash happened around noon yesterday (1 August) on Bishopsteignton Road and emergency services were called to the scene.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash and the road had to be closed until around 7pm while investigations were carried out into the circumstances of the incident.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Emergency services were called around noon on Monday 1 August after the collision between a black Kia Sportage towing a caravan and an orange Zontes motorcycle on Bishopsteignton Road near Broadmeadow Industrial Estate."

"Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and appealing for witnesses to contact them. They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam of the incident.

"Please get in touch via the Force website or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 0364 of 01/08/22."