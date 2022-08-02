Play Brightcove video

Watch Charlotte Gay's report

Bodmin Women FC say they are "bitterly disappointed" they have been told they can no longer pay to play on the pitch they had been calling their home.

The women used to play at Priory Park, which is the home of the men's club Bodmin Town FC, but Bodmin Town say a lack of volunteers at the grounds means the women are no longer able to continue with their pay-to-play arrangement.

In a statement shared on their social media, Bodmin Women the timing of the expansion of the mens second team could have been better.

"The team are bitterly disappointed to have received this news. especially so close to the start of our season."

The players and management have thoroughly enjoyed playing at such a great stadium and have taken pride in attracting the fantastic local support we have received from the grandstand at each game."

Priory Park is the home of Bodmin Town FC Credit: ITV News

After the Lionesses beat Germany to be crowned winners of the euros the spotlight has never been stronger on the women's game.

Keisha Ellis was one of the Bodmin Women's players who went to Wembley to watch the landmark victory.

She says the atmosphere was "insane" but it was bittersweet to come back home without a permanent pitch.

"It's sad to come back and know that the pitch that we were last season where we had some great crowds and you sort of felt at one with the town whereas so now we're a bit more separate. It's harder with not as much facilities."

Bodmin Town FC told ITV West Country they too are "disappointed" they cannot accommodate Bodmin Women this season but after hosting three emergency meetings to find more volunteers the "reality is we face a real struggle" to staff games.

"This lack of volunteers has therefore impacted our ability to host the Bodmin Women and gives a risk to the whole future of Bodmin Town FC going forward. If there are people out there who are able and willing to assist we would be delighted to hear from you and help take the Club forward."

They also say it would be "great to fully integrate" with Bodmin Women FC to work together rather than as separate clubs.

The women are currently sharing at the pitches at Coldharbour with the Bodmin Youth team which they are affiliated with. However there are concerns those pitches will become overused with 20 different youth clubs using the grounds.