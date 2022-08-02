A man has been rearrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who went missing in Bristol city centre 10 years ago.

Avon and Somerset Police says it has made a "significant development" in its investigation into the disappearance of Claire Holland.

A pub in the Clifton area of the city will be forensically searched by police based on new information obtained by the force.

Detectives say as a result of the breakthrough they re-arrested a man on suspicion of Claire's murder early this morning (Tuesday 2 August). He is now in police custody for further questioning.

Claire, then aged 32, from Lawrence Weston, was last seen last seen leaving the Seamus O’Donnell’s pub in St Nicholas Street, Bristol, at around 11.15pm on Wednesday 6 June 2012.

She was reported missing a few days later and has not been seen or heard from since.

Det Supt Darren Hannant said: “Today’s operational activity marks a significant development in our investigation into Claire’s disappearance, which we continue to treat as suspicious.

“We’ve entered a new phase in our enquiries and from today we’ll be carrying out a forensic-led search of a public house in Gordon Road, Clifton, due to specific new information we’ve received.

Police are searching The Barrel House pub in Clifton.

"It’s important to reiterate this search activity has no connection with the current or previous owners of the venue.

“The searches at the pub may take several days to complete and officers from the neighbourhood policing team will be carrying out additional reassurance patrols in the area to answer any worries or concerns residents may have.

“Through our specialist family liaison officers, we’re keeping Claire’s family fully informed, as well as continuing to provide them with any help or support they need.

“In addition, we’re urging anyone with information on Claire’s disappearance, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward and speak to us now.

Police have said the investigation has nothing to do with the current or previous owners of the pub.

"Use this opportunity to tell us what you know.

“There remains a dedicated appeal page active on the Major Incident Public Reporting site which allows information to be provided online.

"It can be found via this link – or you can also call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219172645, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. They never ask for your name or trace your call.”

