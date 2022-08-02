One person had to be taken to hospital after getting injured in a crash involving a police car in Avonmouth.

An investigation has started following the incident which happened just after 11.30pm on Saturday 30 July on Poplar Way.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "At approximately 11.35pm a collision occurred in Poplar Way between a police vehicle and a Volkswagen Sirocco.

"A passenger in the Volkswagen sustained an injury and was taken to hospital. They have since been discharged following treatment. Two police officers also attended hospital as a precaution."

The force is making a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to police involvement in the collision.

Any witnesses or other motorists with dashcam footage are being asked to call 101 and give reference number 5222182320.