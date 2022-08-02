A third suspect has been arrested as part of a murder investigation into the death of a teenager in Radstock.

Police officers and paramedics were called to a car park in The Street at about 6.40pm on Sunday (31 July).

A 16-year-old boy was found with critical injuries after being stabbed, following a disorder involving a number of people.

Despite efforts by the emergency services to save him, he died at the scene.

An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday night, with a second man, also aged 18, arrested on Monday night (1 August).

All three people remain in police custody while investigations are being carried out.

The community has written tributes to the 16-year-old that was killed in Radstock

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Ronnie Lungu said: "This terrible incident has been a huge shock for the community. You'll see more uniformed patrols in the town in the coming days, both to support the investigation and for reassurance."We're standing with our community to support this devastated family and everyone affected by this tragedy. If you have any worries following this tragic loss of life, do please speak with those officers on patrol."

Tributes have been placed near to the scene where the 16-year-old died and his family are being supported by Avon and Somerset Police.

'I miss you': Year 11's are being offered specialist support by their school

DCI Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "The family are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer. They're grateful for the support of the community but ask to be given privacy to mourn their loss."I understand the strength of feeling in the community over this tragedy. We're working at pace to find those responsible.

"This is a strong community and we know people will come together to support our investigation for the sake of the family. I'd urge anyone who knows anything about what happened to speak to us."

Flowers have been placed close to the scene of the disorder, where a cordon remains in place

Those in Year 11 are being offered support by school staff, and Youth Connect South West has sent youth workers into the community.

The organisation has also set up a drop-in for any young person affected at New Hope House, between 11am and 5pm today (2 August).

Anyone with any information about the disorder is being urged to get in contact with the police by calling 101 giving the reference 5222182800.

Alternatively, information can be passed to detectives anonymously through the independent charity CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or online without being tracked or traced through Fearless.