An investigation has been launched after a newborn baby was found to have died at an address in Swindon.

Paramedics with the baby at an address in Grange Park alerted police officers, who attended the scene in the early hours of Monday morning (1 August).

Wiltshire Police was called as a result of the baby's death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.

It has led to the force launching an investigation.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: “We were called by the ambulance service to a report of a death of a newborn baby at an address in Grange Park in the early hours of Monday morning (1/8).

"Enquiries are currently ongoing and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.”